Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren, police say

(WXYZ) — Warren police say a train has derailed along Schoenherr Rd. in Warren.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said about 12 cars are off the track in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens, which is near Groesbeck Ave., in the southern part of the city. We're told in all, there are about 150 cars on the train.

It's not clear what caused the derailment, but HAZMAT crews are being sent to the area just in case.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouters said drivers should avoid 10 Mile, Groesbeck and Stephens in southeast Warren. Railroad cars are stacked up from approximately Burnert to nearly Hoover, Fouts said.

He also said three of the train cars that went off the tracks were tankers containing chlorine gas, but there has been no leak detected. The chlorine tankers are already upright.

Police and fire crews are also on scene.




