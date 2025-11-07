Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport brace for cancellations amid flight reduction plan

At airports across the country on Friday morning, flight cancellations are mounting. It comes as the Federal Aviation Administration announced it is reducing flight capacity by at least 4% on Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The FAA is imposing the reductions to take pressure off air traffic controllers. The shutdown has caused staffing shortages as controllers call in sick while they work without pay during the shutdown.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, airlines have already canceled 33 flights coming or going from Detroit Metro Airport, and airlines will be ramping up those cancellation numbers over the next few days.

"Coming back might be a little bit crazy. Might be a tad bit crazy. But got to get there early, hopefully I’m not stuck," Devon Brooks told us.

Delta Air Lines told me they intend to cancel flights a day in advance to give customers more options before heading to the airport. Detroit is a Delta hub, and also a hub for Spirit Airlines.

If you're traveling, you're encouraged to first check your flight information before heading to the airport.

If you're one of the unlucky people with a canceled flight, airlines will refund you or rebook you.

So far, international flights are not impacted.

Detroit Metro Airport said in a statement that it hasn't received any communcation from the FAA and airport operations here will not be impacted.