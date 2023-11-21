Traveling through Detroit Metro Airport for the holidays? Here's what TSA wants you to know

Reggie Stephens, the federal security director for the TSA for the State of Michigan, spoke to us about the Thanksgiving holiday travel season at Detroit Metro Airport and what travelers can expect.

According to TSA, they are projecting to screen 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday, 2.7 million on Wednesday, and then 2.9 million on Sunday, Nov. 26, which could be the busiest travel day in TSA history.

According to Stephens, travelers are reminded to arrive early, at least two hours before their flight, and make sure to be ready for any traffic or parking challenges when heading to the airport.

Stephens also reminds travelers about new technology at DTW when it comes to security screening, especially for passengers who haven't traveled through DTW in a while.

The new security screening technology means every carry-on item will go in a bin, even suitcases. Also, make sure to have your ID out when getting to the ID check, as that will serve as your boarding pass.

The other thing about the new X-ray machines is that you don't have to take electronics out of your bag.

"It's very important to do research before coming to the airport," Stephens said.

He also said there are a lot of questions about food. Certain foods, such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam and preserves must be packed in a checked bag. However, passengers may bring solid foods such as cake or other baked goods through the TSA checkpoint.

"If you can spread it, spill it, pour it, that won't be permitted through the checkpoint," Stephens said. "We allow the 3-1-1 liquids, gels and aerosols. 3.4 ounces of liquid in one quart-sized bag per passenger. "

Also, if you need assistance, you can take advantage of the TSA Cares assistance program. You can put in a request 72 hours in advance, and TSA will provide you with a passenger support specialist, a highly-trained officer, to assist you or your loved ones throughout the screening process.