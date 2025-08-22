Traverse City stabbing suspect found not competent to stand trial

(WXYZ) — The suspect in a stabbing of 11 people at a Traverse City Walmart earlier this summer was found not competent to stand trial.

Bradford Gille was in court for a competency hearing on Friday, and according to 9&10 News, a judge ruled he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Gille will now remain at a center for treatment, and according to 9&10, Gille reportedly believes providers are threatening or will harm him, and he feels the forensic center he's staying at is a concentration camp.

Traverse City stabbing suspect had mental health struggles, criminal history

The 42-year-old’s criminal history is a decades-long trail of misdemeanor and felony charges that tell the story of a life in a slow-motion spiral.

Suspect arraigned in mass stabbing at Traverse City Walmart

Court records and news reports also show that Gille spent years struggling to seek mental health treatment.

In 2005, Gille pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Emmett County, Michigan, with records showing he spent 93 days in confinement.

The following year, records show he pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud in Petoskey. Two years after that, he pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence, this time spending a year behind bars. Four years later, records show he was convicted of assault.

Viewer video shows citizens stopping mass stabber at Traverse City Walmart

Florida court records show that in 2014, Gille was sentenced to 49 days in jail following a criminal mischief conviction.

In 2016, records show Gille was charged with felony destruction of tombs and disinterment and mutilation of dead bodies. But, Emmett County court records show he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.



Web Extra: Hear from man who helped stop stabbing suspect outside Traverse City Walmart

Gille’s struggle with mental illness was so severe, he was featured in a 2007 article in the Petoskey News-Review where his mother said her son — then 23 — suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, fearing he would never break out of the cycle of hospital stays and incarceration: