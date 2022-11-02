Traverse City Whiskey Co. announces $20M expansion in Traverse City

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is investing $20 million for a massive expansion Up North to continue distilling bourbon, cherry garnishes and more throughout the state and country.

The company started as an idea in 2011 after the owner found his grandfather's old patents for distilling whiskey on their family's farm, and has grown to a production facility, a facility in Traverse City called The Stillhouse and The Outpost in Ferndale. The first distillery and bottling plant was established in 2012.

According to the state, the investment will create nearly 100 jobs for the company.

What originally started as bourbon, Traverse City Whiskey Co. has now expanded to create cocktail cherries that are sold in all 50 states.

Now, the company has purchased and is planning to repurpose the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op cherry processing facility in Traverse City for production of its bourbon and more.

The company will be able to bottle, process and package its products at the new facility, and help support other craft whiskey distillers in need of capacity for their own brand.

" Our new headquarters will be an all-encompassing campus that will provide a unique immersion in whiskey culture and industry, and will add a new experience to the thriving Northern Michigan agritourism industry. It will provide numerous jobs and attract new and returning visitors to our beautiful region. We can't wait to welcome our friends into our new home," the co-founder and president, Chris Fredrickson, said.

Now, the company produces a variety of bourbons, including American Cherry, Michigan Apple, Lakeside Peach and North Coast Rye.

They also produce canned cocktails and experimental spirits to go along with the bourbon and cherries.

“Elmwood Township is excited that TC Whiskey is revitalizing the former Cherry Growers operations,” said Elmwood Township Supervisor Jeffrey K. Shaw, DC. “The property has been vacant and decaying, and the TC Whiskey project will provide economic opportunity for workers in our area.”

“Michigan’s craft beverage industry is on the grow. Businesses like Traverse City Distillery directly contribute to economic development and jobs creation with our local communities while creating markets for our farmers,” said Jenelle Jagmin, executive director, Michigan Craft Beverage Council. “I appreciate the ongoing support and investment from Governor Whitmer, MEDC and other partners into the state’s robust craft beverage industry.”

