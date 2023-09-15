Treat Dreams closing Midtown Detroit shop after 8 years

Treat Dreams, a popular ice cream shop in Midtown, announced it is closing the Midtown location after this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, the shop said that the location along Cass Ave. in the Cass Corridor will be open for its last day on Sunday, Sept. 17.

"We have enjoyed meeting each and every one of you since opening in April 2015. We are so appreciative to all of you for letting us be a part of the neighborhood," the post said.

The owner said they are working to sell pints still in the Midtown area, and the Treat Dreams location in Ferndale, Madison Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods will remain open.