CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a commercial tree-trimmer has died after falling 60 feet to 70 feet (18.3 to 21.3 meters) feet from a tree.

The man died at the scene in Claybanks Township west of Rothbury. The fall occurred around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man was from the Ovid area northeast of Lansing. Police haven't released his name.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.