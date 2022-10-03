Trial begins Monday for 3 men allegedly connected to Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

(WXYZ) — The case that captured the country continues Monday in Jackson County. Three men, Peter Musico, his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, and acquaintance Paul Bellar will stand trial Monday in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The three men are accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox, a person already convicted of plotting to kidnap the governor.

The men are facing up to 20 years in prison for their alleged involvement.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is claiming that 42-year-old Peter Musico and 27-year-old Joesph Morrison provided an outdoor training ground for people to shoot weapons and practice building invasion.

22-year-old Paul Bellar was on standby to provide medical assistance if needed.

Along with providing material support for terrorism, the trio alleged to be members of the wolverine watchmen militia.

They also face gang membership and felony firearm charges.

According to the state, the men had a relationship with Adam Fox, but defense attorneys say they broke ties with the now convicted ring leader before the kidnapping plot escalated.

Unlike the federal cases covered earlier this year, these men are being tried by the state. The trio are a part of a group of seven people linked to the wolverine watchmen that will be tried by the state.