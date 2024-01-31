Watch live at 8:30 a.m.: Trial for Jennifer Crumbley reaches day 5 on Wednesday

The trial for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will continue in Oakland County Court on Wednesday morning. Jennifer and her husband, James, are each facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter. They will be tried separately.

On Tuesday, Nick Ejak, the dean of students at the high school at time of the shooting, took the stand. He said he was first alerted about the shooter a few days before the incident via email — after a teacher caught the student looking up bullets in class, but another administrator dealt with the concern that day.

Then the day of the shooting, Ejak said he was sent another email about an inappropriate drawing the student made on a math assignment depicting a gun, bullets and writing the words “blood everywhere” and “the thoughts won’t stop help me.”

“My understanding was we would discuss moving forward with additional help that afternoon... and he would be leaving from the parent meeting with his parents,” Ejak said.

It was also revealed that Jennifer and James got into an argument with their son the night before the shooting and locked him out of the house.

Day 4 of trial for Jennifer Crumbley, mom of Oxford High School shooter, continues

Jurors also heard from two people who worked with Jennifer, including her former boss, Andrew Smith. She worked at a real estate company.

Smith said she had opportunities to work from home and could have addressed any issues with her son.

“We had a property visit scheduled that afternoon that she was invited to,” Smith said, adding that she was not required to attend and it would not have been a problem for her to leave work.

The court got an inside look at the Crumbley household. Officers say they found multiple BB guns, knives and targets in the shooter's two bedrooms hours after the school shooting took place.

A 49-minute video was also shown of Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a police car as officers searched her home. Prosecutors wanted jurors to take notes of her demeanor from surveillance video taken inside the vehicle.

On Monday, Jennifer was sworn in to allow unredacted Facebook messages from 2021 between her and her husband to be on the record.

Three witnesses took the stand Monday, including Kira Pennock, who runs the barn that cared for the Crumbleys' horses, Shawn Hopkins, who worked as a counselor at Oxford High School the day of the shooting and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Joe Brian.