Troopers searching for missing 16-year-old boy who could be in metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old boy who could be in the metro Detroit area.

Troopers believe Conner James Hubble could be in Oakland County. He was last heard from Saturday around 10:15 p.m.

Troopers say he is 5-foot-10. He was last wearing a black Antlers restaurant uniform shift, jeans, blue and white shoes and a green coat.

He may be in a light blue 2014 Mazda with Michigan license plate CAB710. MSP provided a photo of a car that is similar.

Michigan State Police

Investigators believed he was traveling to the Lansing area but now think he could be in metro Detroit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.