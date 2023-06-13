Troy man shot after confronting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter from car in driveway

Troy police said a man was shot after he confronted two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from his truck.

According to police, they were called to the area of Fredmoor St. and South Blvd., between Crooks and Livernois, around 3:42 a.m.

The homeowner told officers he confronted two people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck. After the victim called out, police say the suspects fled toward a dark-colored SUV waiting on the grass near the driveway.

As they fled, one suspect fired a shot, hitting the homeowner in the leg. He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Before this incident, police say they were in the area of Cypress and Bristol, about three miles away, investigating an additional catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in the driveway. Neighbors described a similar dark-colored SUV fleeing the area.

Police are seeking additional information or surveillance footage, and they have not identified any suspects yet.