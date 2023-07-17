Troy Target assault suspect Andrew Hall arraigned on murder charge in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man charged in the assault on a woman at a Troy Target has now been arraigned on charges connected to a murder in Detroit.

Andrew James Hall is charged with first degree murder. in the death of 40-year-old Lisa Moffett, whose body was found at around 5:50 a.m. on July 11 at a building in the 300 block of West McNichols. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors say Hall stabbed Moffett multiple times before running from the scene. He was arrested in Dearborn.

Hall was arraigned on the charge Monday afternoon. He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was remanded to the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department. The judge also set a July 25 probable cause hearing and an August 1 preliminary exam in the case.

Hall was also arraigned on a charge of never acquiring a driver's license. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in that case as well.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Moffett family.If you'd like to donate, click here.

Last Wednesday, Hall stood mute in court while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in connection to a July 7 assault outside of a Target store in Troy.

Hall has been charged with the following in that case:



unlawful imprisonment (felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000)

assault by strangulation (felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or up to a $5,000 fine)

felon in possession of a firearm (felony punishable by 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000)

carrying a concealed weapon (felony punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $2,500)

attempted carjacking (felony punishable by 5 years imprisonment)

felonious assault (felony punishable by up to 4 years imprisonment and/or $2,000 fine)

aggravated assault (misdemeanor punishable by 1 year imprisonment and/or $1,000 fine)

five counts of felony firearm (2 years mandatory imprisonment)

Police say on July 7, Hall forcefully entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in a parking lot outside of the Target store located at 1301 Coolidge Highway in Troy. Once in the vehicle, police say Hall pulled out a handgun after striking the victim’s face.

The victim was reportedly able to fight against the attacker before he left the scene.