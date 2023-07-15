Troy Target assault suspect charged with murder of woman in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Andrew James Hall, 31, of Detroit, with first degree murder in connection to the July 11 homicide of Lisa Moffett, 40, of Royal Oak.

“The evidence in this case will show that Andrew Hall is an extremely dangerous person. He allegedly killed the victim in this case for no reason at all, simply because he wanted to,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Detroit police officers were dispatched Tuesday at approximately 5:50 a.m. to a building in the 300 block of W. McNichols after receiving reports that the body of a woman was found inside the location. Once on the scene, officers found the woman in the back of the building deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Police say Hall used a knife to stab Moffett multiple times before leaving the location. That same day, the defendant was arrested by the Dearborn police and was released to the custody of the Detroit Police Department.

Hall is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 17 in 36th District Court.

In Oakland County, Hall has been charged in connection to the July 12 assault of a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy. He faces 12 charges, 11 of them are felonies. Hall was given a $5.5 million bond.

Hall faces the following charges in Oakland County:

