TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In less than a month, Troy residents will vote on the city’s $137 million bond proposal.

Troy voters, city leaders weigh in on upcoming bond proposal

The approved ballot language asks if the city of Troy should borrow up to $137 million to be paid back over 20 years to build a new library and improve roads, support public safety and upgrade public parks.

Some residents say it's a step in the right direction for the city, and others disagree, including one resident who is running for city council.

“One of the top things I’m hearing is they’re mad that it was bundled together. You know, some of these people would have supported the library, the police, the parks, but they don’t want it all bundled together, and they’re really bothered that the city would have done that," David Kniffen said.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker says there’s a reason for this.

“Approving one of those items individually,doesn’t help the overall fiscal picture of the city. The reality is if we just have a new library approved, that doesn’t do anything to take care of the rest of the capital needs in the city," Baker said.

He explains the city hasn’t asked for a capital improvement bond since 1999, which was approved and has been fully paid off, and he says it’s time for another capital investment.

According to the city, the bond includes paying $75 million for a new, three-story library, $35 million for streets, including Coolidge Highway and Wattles Road, $17 million for parks and recreation amenities and $10 million for new fire trucks and police body cameras.

“The reason we ultimately ended up putting it into one bond is it is the most effective way of using your tax dollars, and it’s the most effective way that our capital funding for our city is the most fiscally responsible and protects our assets the most," Baker said.

The bond would increase taxes for home and business owners. A property with a $175,000 taxable value, a 1.1 mill bond levy would increase taxes by $198 a year.

“If you do that math, that breaks down to 16 to 18 dollars per month. And I understand people are worried about the economy. They have every right to worry about their finances," Baker said.

Voters like Heather Hadley say the increase is worth it for the city's future.

“Looking at the cost, just like any family with a budget, it’s really not that much more a year versus the things we pay for every day like subscription services.”

The proposal will appear on the Nov. 4, 2025 ballot. Residents are encouraged to attend information sessions, which are listed on the city’s website.

