Truck hauler crash forces M-50 to close near US-23 bridge

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crash involving a truck hauler caused M-50 to close near US-23 Tuesday night, Dundee police said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on M-50 underneath the US-23 overpass.

Dundee Police Department

Police said the truck with its hydraulic lift arm extended was going westbound when it hit the bridge.

No one was injured, officials said. They said the truck appears to be totaled.

The Dundee police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Dundee Police Department

M-50 is closed in both directions in the area until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be inspecting damage to the bridge and Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

