Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial

E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Associated Press
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 26, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — A writer suing Donald Trump has taken the stand to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996.

E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll's allegations.

He has said he wasn't at the store with Carroll and doesn't even know her.

Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room.

According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

