Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump readies for a momentous court appearance Tuesday on charges related to the hoarding of top-secret documents, Republican allies are amplifying, without evidence, claims that he's the target of a political prosecution.

They're citing the Justice Department's decision in 2016 not to bring charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information.

She was Trump's Democratic opponent in that year's presidential race.

His supporters also are invoking the classified documents investigation concerning President Joe Biden to allege there's a two-tier system of justice.

But those arguments overlook many factual and legal differences that limit the value of any such comparisons.