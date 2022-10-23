Watch Now
News

Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

Second Trump Organization employee discussed immunity deal, sources say
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chip Somodevilla
<p>U.S. President Donald Trump makes brief remarks during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro in the Oval Office at the White House August 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.</p>
Second Trump Organization employee discussed immunity deal, sources say
Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 09:37:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City.

The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn't expected to testify or attend the trial.

The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website