Trump is returning to the US-Mexico border as he lays out a set of hard-line immigration proposals

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 11:04:11-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to the U.S.-Mexico border for a visit as he promotes a hard-line immigration agenda.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Edinburg, Texas, later on Sunday after serving meals to National Guard soldiers, troopers and others who will be stationed at the border over Thanksgiving.

He'll be joined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who's expected to endorse Trump.

The former president has been previewing immigration proposals for a possible second term that would mark a dramatic escalation of the approach he used while in office, when his policies drew alarms from civil rights activists and were challenged in court.

