Trump says he won't sign Republican loyalty pledge, flouting debate requirement

Donald Trump
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Republican president candidate former President Donald Trump dances at the conclusion of his remarks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Donald Trump
Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 14:44:55-04

Former President Donald Trump says he won't sign a pledge to support the Republican nominee if he loses the GOP presidential primary.

Trump said Wednesday there are "three or four people" he wouldn't support for president.

Trump's refusal to sign the pledge flouts a requirement for appearing in the first debate later this month and suggests he plans to make good on his threat to skip it.

Trump has repeatedly questioned why he should debate rivals he's leading in the polls.

Trump said he'll announce next week whether he'll be at the debate in Milwaukee.

