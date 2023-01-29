Watch Now
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college

New College Conservatives
Chris O'Meara/AP
Chris O'Meara/AP
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 11:32:35-05

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — "Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you."

That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure.

The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.

To some, New College's reputation as a haven for originality and individualized coursework is now threatened.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently appointed six new trustees who intend to turn the school into a classical liberal arts school modeled after conservative favorite Hillsdale College in Michigan.

