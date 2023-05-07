TSA calls video of worker aggressively handling dog 'unacceptable'

(WXYZ) — The Transportation Security Administration is responding after a viral video showing a worker aggressively handling a dog at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The video, originally posted to Reddit by user ProfessionalEye3568, shows the handler taking the dog back and forth inside the terminal at DTW.

It garnered hundreds of replies on Reddit with many questioning the worker's behavior.

According to TSA, the dog is an explosive detection canine at the airport, and it was shared with local leadership on Sunday morning.

We reached out to TSA, and a spokesperson called the behavior by the handler "unacceptable."

The agency said that the employee has been removed from handling duties while an investigation happens.

The entire statement is below.

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning.

The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.

TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.”

