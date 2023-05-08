TSA dog handler removed after video shows him pulling, dragging K-9

(WXYZ) — A TSA K-9 handler has been removed from handling duties after a traveler caught him aggressively handling the K-9.

The viral video shows the TSA employee jerking and pulling the K-9 in the McNamara terminal. The dog that was being jerked around is used for explosive detection.

In the video, you see the handler walking back and forth and then pulling him. At some points, he's pulling the K-9 so hard that the K-9 is sliding on the floor.

TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell release a statement on the matter saying, "The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to. TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.”