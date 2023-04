NEW YORK (AP MODIFIED) — Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said that the popular and controversial primetime host's last program aired on Friday.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the company said in a statement.

