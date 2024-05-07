Tuesday Flower Markets begin in Eastern Market ahead of Flower Day on May 19

While Flower Day at Eastern Market takes place on Sunday, May 19, the market will host Flower Tuesday markets all throughout May.

According to Eastern Market, Flower Tuesday Markets will take place on May 7, May 14, May 21 and May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheds 5 & 6.

They say the Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds and easier parking.

Flower Day takes place May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but there will also be flower selections in Shed 6 every day from Mother's Day until Father's Day.