Tuesday on Channel 7: 'The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later'

(WXYZ) — ABC will mark the 20th anniversary of the holiday hit movie "Love Actually" on Tuesday night.

Sawyer will celebrate the anniversary with the one-hour special featuring interviews with the stars of the film, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more, with writer and director Richard Curtis, and a message from Martine McCutcheon.

It's called “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special."

It will also look at how the film gained so much popularity and has new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes.

You can watch the special edition of 20/20 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 right here on Channel 7.