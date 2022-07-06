DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tuskegee Airmen, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson’s body will lie in state in the Rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on July 7 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Lt. Col. Jefferson was a member of the world-renowned Tuskegee Airmen, the nation's first African American military pilots. While serving in World War II, he was one of the first to escort bombers and was captured as a prisoner of war.

Jefferson died on June 22 and was 100 years old. Lt. Col. Jefferson was the last surviving member of the founders of the Detroit chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson

This past November, he was honored by Detroit officials and awarded the key to the city on his 100th birthday.

Jefferson, a Detroit native, attended Craft Elementary, Condon Intermediate School and Chadsey High School. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University, in Atlanta, Jefferson studied chemistry at Howard University and received a master’s degree in education from Wayne State University in Detroit.

In 1944, Jefferson graduated from Tuskegee Army Air Field’s pilot training program and later completed combat training at Selfridge airfield in Harrison Township.

In World War II, Jefferson flew 18 missions as a P-51 fighter pilot with the 301st Fighter Squadron, part of the 332nd Fighter Group in Ramitelli, Italy, the first black flying group in the U.S. military, later called the “Red Tails.”

Jefferson was held as a prisoner of war in Poland for eight months in after he was shot down by enemy forces.

City of Detroit Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson

After an honorable discharged from active duty in 1947, Jefferson joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired from military service in 1969 as a lieutenant colonel.

After completing his military service, Jefferson worked as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and then a science teacher with the Detroit Public Schools before retiring as an assistant principal in 1979.

Rochelle Riley, Detroit's director of arts and culture and a former Detroit Free Press columnist who wrote extensively about Jefferson over the years, called him an American hero.

Jefferson received many awards for his life of service to include: the Purple Heart, Air Force Achievement Medal, POW Medal, American Defense Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Reserve Medal, Armed Forced Reserve Medal, Bronze Star and the induction into the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame in 1995.

Public viewing — Charles H. Wright Museum

315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Thursday, July 7, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Public viewing — James H. Cole Home for Funerals, Inc.

16100 Schaefer in Detroit

Friday, July 8, 9:00 am-9:00 pm

Memorial Condolences: Live-streaming of personal testimonies on the funeral home website

Friday, July 8, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Funeral — James H. Cole Home for Funerals, Inc.

16100 Schaefer in Detroit

Saturday, July 9, 11:00 am

