TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes attend the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jan 28, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC's "Good Morning America," are leaving the network.

Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November.

They were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus.

Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

Network president Kim Godwin said in a memo to staff at the time that the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

She called the romance a "distraction."

