Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don't pay

Twitter reopening applications for people to apply for verified badge
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, the social media giant announced through a blog post that they are working on a new verification policy and are inviting feedback from the public before they implement it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:18:49-04

(AP) — This time it’s for real.

Many of Twitter’s high-profile users are have lost the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee to keep them.

Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.

