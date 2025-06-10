2 arrested, 1 hospitalized in crash after Warren police chase

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — A chase involving Warren police ended with a car wedged into an alley on Detroit's east side and one person rushed to the hospital.

Watch the live report from our 6 a.m. show

Two arrested, one hospitalized in crash after Warren police chase

We're told the chase began around 1 a.m. at 8 Mile and Macarther in Warren, and lasted several miles before ending at 7 Mile and Rex Avenue.

We got to the scene moments after the crash, and saw Detroit residents yelling at Warren Police just after 2 a.m.

Two people were taken into custody and one was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear if it's from crash-related injuries.

The pursuit started about five miles away. Warren PD says the driver of a sedan didn't pull over when officers attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding, fleeing into Detroit, where the chase ended.

Police tell us that tire-deflation devices were deployed at 8 Mile and Schoenherr, before the driver crashed into an alley.

The driver and a female passenger were arrested after trying to flee on foot. A male passenger sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Police found suspected narcotics inside the vehicle. Warren's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident, and plan to submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office.