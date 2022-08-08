Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, a 65 year old woman and her 55 year old boyfriend are dead following a house fire in Detroit.

Police say 65 year old Patricia Morgan and Jeffery Gladney, 55, died from heat and smoke inhalation after their home was completely engulfed by flames.

According to police, it took officials 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Neighbors of the couple say Patricia was a neighborhood sweetheart that everyone knew and adored.

At the time it is unclear what started the fire.