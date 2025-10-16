97-year-old woman, 96-year-old man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after what Waterford Township Police believe was a murder-suicide on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home on Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. last night to a report of two dead people inside the home.

Police found a 96-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman, both in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was found at the scene.

Detectives say both people had an extensive medical history. The Oakland County Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies later today, but investigators say there are indications this was a murder-suicide.