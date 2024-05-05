Watch Now
Two dead, one hospitalized after triple shooting on Detroit's east side

Posted at 4:21 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 16:54:48-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two woman are dead and a man was hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit's West Side.

It happened around 2 p.m. this afternoon, as police say they responded to the scene in the 3800 block of 33rd street. Investigators say that two woman were found dead, and a man has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us that the victims were talking with people in a newer model gray Dodge Durango and an older model black Dodge Durango. A man exited the gray Durango, walked up to the doorway of the home, and fired shots.

Police are looking for a white man, who stands about 5-foot-8, wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information please call the DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

