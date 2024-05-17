Two Detroit police officers facing charges after alleged child abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers are facing charges connected to alleged child abuse out of Genesee County, the Detroit Police Department confirms.

According to a spokesperson from the department, the alleged abuse happened while the officers were off-duty.

As is department policy, DPD has turned over the matter to internal affairs. We're told the two officers have been suspended, pending the results of that internal investigation.

"Regardless of the outcome of the prosecution, Internal Affairs will evaluate all evidence and determine the appropriate departmental charges," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Flint Police Department is leading the criminal investigation. 7 News Detroit has reached out to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to confirm the identity of the officers; as of Friday morning, we have yet to hear back.