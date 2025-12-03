Two elementary schools in Melvindale closed Wednesday due to water main break

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two schools in Melvindale are closed on Wednesday, Dec. 3, due to a water main break, according to Melvindale Interim Police Chief Chris Egan.

We're told that both Allendale Elementary School and Mohamed Said Elementary school are closed today. Police say that this is due to a water main break — which happened around 2 a.m. near Oakwood and Elizabeth — that's over a gas line, with both the water main and the gas line leaking.

Per Egan, Strong Middle School is still open, and DTE is working to resolve the issue.