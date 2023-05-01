Two freeway shooting in Detroit in less than an hour

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There were two freeway shootings in Detroit in less than an hour Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The first one happened around 11:58 p.m. on I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard. There were no injuries.

But 30 minutes later around 12:30 a.m., a second shooting was reported on I-75 near Brush Street, resulting in a fatality.

"It is worrisome when you hear the news and all that's going on," Breanna Polin said.

Polin lives in Livonia and books photography gigs in Detroit. But lately due to gun violence, she is worried about the city.

"I feel that's what it comes down to... you are just hoping you are not at the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately," Polin said.

Michigan State Police responded to a crash involving a semitruck and a vehicle on eastbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The investigation later revealed that the semi driver fired several shots at a passenger vehicle for following the truck. Luckily, no one was injured, and the semi driver was arrested on the scene.

Meanwhile around 12:30 a.m., another freeway shooting occurred in downtown Detroit. Police say four people left the Annex Nightclub in a black SUV and were heading onto I-75 from Brush Street when someone reportedly started firing at them.

After seeing the back-seat occupants shot, the driver then drove to a nearby hospital, where a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 30-year-old man remains in critical condition. The front-seat occupants were not hit.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw tweeted, "We are continuing to investigate this homicide. We know that this was not a random incident and was targeted towards one of the people in the car. Now we need to determine who it was and why."

Meanwhile, Polin and her friend Kelsey Burke are generally more cautious while driving.

"I feel like everybody has to be careful everywhere we are these days," Burke said.

"You don't want to cut off the wrong person, and it could lead to... yeah," Polin said.

The investigation is ongoing for both incidents and witnesses for either of the shootings are being urged to call police.

