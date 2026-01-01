Two hospitalized after being shot outside of Garden City karaoke bar

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot outside of a Garden City bar in the early morning hours on New Year's Day.

It was a chaotic and violent start to the New Year in Garden City, with gunfire erupting at a karaoke bar just hours after crowds rang in 2026.

Dispatch audio obtained by 7 News Detroit captures the horrifying moments when first responders arrived to find victims bleeding on the ground at Rockstarz 2.0 in Garden City.

Police say that two men were shot just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, as Rockstarz was closing and patrons were leaving.

Investigators say both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they're receiving treatment. Garden City Police arrested a suspect around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Right now, it's unclear what connection, if any, the suspect has with the victims.

Police blocked off Ford Road from Farmington to Radcliffe for hours on Thursday as investigators combed the scene.

Randall McBroome was at Rockstarz overnight and left just before the shooting on Thursday morning. His home sits behind the bar, which has become a stop in his daily routine.

"I have no idea what’s going on. What did I miss? Cause I was there until closing," McBroome said. "I hang out at that bar every night, every day after work. I go there and have a couple of beers. And to hear that there’s a shooting? Holy mackerel."

McBroome said there was a much larger crowd at the karaoke bar on New Year's Eve than usual.

"The place was just elbow to elbow," McBroome said. "People were singing karaoke, it was just like, wow, night-and-day difference from what I’m used to."

A woman who did not want her face shown on camera lives behind Rockstarz Bar, and said the shooting there has rattled her family's sense of safety.

"I’ve got kids school age, so this is kinda crazy, and it is concerning," she said.

This is still an active investigation; anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Garden City Police.

