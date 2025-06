DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men were killed in an overnight shooting on Detroit's west side, the city's police department tells us.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday near a home in the 18900 block of Greydale.

We're told that the two men were dead when police arrived. Authorities say that a suspect is in custody.

The events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation: anyone with information can reach out to DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.