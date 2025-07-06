Two men drown in separate incidents in Clarkston, Highland Twp over Fourth of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Oakland County men drowned in two separate incidents over Fourth of July weekend that happened about 12 hours apart, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The first drowning happened in Highland Township around 7 p.m., when Oakland County divers and Dive Group Strike Teams from Wayne, Lapeer, Genesee, Livingston, and Saginaw counties, as well as Shelby Township, looked for a man reported missing in White Lake.

The 911 caller said that 49-year-old Jason Brookshire, a White Lake resident, entered White Lake near the 3400 block of Jackson Boulevard. \

Divers found the man's body in seven feet of water and vegetation, about 100 feet from shore, several hours later. He was pronounced dead at the scene; officials say that alcohol appears to play a factor in the incident.

Less than 12 hours after this incident, the dive team was called to the 8400 block of Rattalee Lake just before 4 a.m. this morning. This is around the time that an 86-year-old Springfield Township man with dementia was reported missing. He had last been seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday night.

The man's body was found in a pond on the property.

The circumstances that led to both these drownings are being investigated, with autopsies set for both men on Monday.