Two people recovering after small explosion in Wyandotte home

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are recovering after an explosion inside of a home in Wyandotte.

Fire crews say they got a call around 10 p.m. Sunday for an explosion on Cora St. near the corner of Antoine St.

"I was sitting in the back room watching TV. Last thing, I heard a boom and it shook the house. I got up and I looked around and everything was okay outside. I sat back down and I was going to wait a minute. It took a couple minutes and then we heard all the sirens," said Collene Kalman of the scene over night. "Literally, it sounded like something hit my roof."

Monday morning several fire officials returned to the home to begin their investigation. While the front of the home looks normal, there is some damage to windows at the back of the house.

"Mostly, the damage is to the interior of the home. It did blow out a few windows so I’m sure it startled the neighbors. Most of the damage is kept to the interior," said Fire Chief Jeremy Moline.

Chief Moline could not get into specifics of the victims injuries but said one person was more seriously injured than the other. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A family member who lives in the home and was there at the time of the explosion but preferred not to go on camera says the homeowner was working to build a firework. He says the home is likely a total loss due to the interior damage.

"Leave it to the professionals, I would say. It’s gun powder so it can be highly explosive and if you don’t know what you’re doing it can be very dangerous," said Chief Moline of building fireworks at home.

Fire officials say they're still working to determine an official cause.