Two persons of interest in custody after teen found dead in Detroit cemetery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police have two persons of interest in custody in connection with the death of 15-year-old Lawrence Dowl, whose body was discovered in a Detroit cemetery last week.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison confirmed both individuals are adults who knew Lawrence.

"We do have two persons of interest in custody," Bettison said.

The teen's body was found a day after he was reported missing. According to police, one of the persons of interest turned himself in to another police agency on an unrelated case, while Detroit officers arrested the other the weekend.

Dowl was last seen last Tuesday when one of his friends, who is approximately 22 years old, picked him up to go to the store. The teen never returned home.

When officers discovered Dowl's body, he was wearing a ski mask and gloves, which Bettison suggested might indicate the teen was involved in questionable behavior.

"We've received numerous tips from the community basically telling me about his background and what he does and what he did do. I don't want to disclose that or disparage because he is a teen. I hold the adults responsible," Bettison said.

Dowl's sister believes something may have gone wrong during his outing with older individuals.

"I honestly feel like maybe the guys bribed him to do something, to go do something and then it went bad. Or maybe they was lying, telling him they was gonna go do something and was really trying to do something to him. And for what reason, I wouldn't know," she said.

The teen's family described themselves as angry and devastated, saying news of people in custody provides little comfort as they seek answers about what happened to Lawrence.

This case comes as Detroit police crack down on violent crime that has made headlines this summer. The department is working with U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon, who is assigning more prosecutors to gun crime and gang violence cases in Detroit. The feds recently unsealed eight felony firearm cases amid the crackdown.

Bettison urged parents to be more vigilant about their children's activities.

"We've already increased the fee schedule for parental responsibility tickets, but know where your kids are. But not only know where they are, know who they're hanging with," Bettison said.



Detroit police are currently working to send a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for the persons of interest in Lawrence's death.

