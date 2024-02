GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe police are actively looking for a robbery suspect Thursday morning in the area of Mack and Chalfonte.

As a precaution, Brownell Middle School has been placed on a lockdown for safety.

“Police are actively looking for a male subject wearing tan, pants, dark jacket...possible Amazon vest,” Grosse Pointe police said.

Police say the subject may be in the possession of a handgun.

Yards in the Mack/Chalfonte area are being searched.

Please avoid the area.