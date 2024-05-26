Two separate drowning incidents in Oakland County over Memorial Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Two separate drownings occurred in two different lakes in Oakland County on Saturday.

Police were called to the Holly Recreation Area at around 6:30 p.m after reports of a child drowning.

According to Michigan State Police, an 11-year-old boy died after he drowned in the lake.

MSP says the 11-year-old boy was about 10 feet from the shore with an inner tube floatation device.

A child who was on the shore saw the boy go under the water, come up and call for help and then go back under again.

The child on shore then called for help and people on the beach began to search the water for the boy.

The 11-year-old boy was found in the water at 7:28 p.m. and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MSP says there are no lifeguards assigned to that beach.

Police responded to another drowning at Galloway Lake in Aurbun Hills Saturday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a 28-year-old drowned but did not provide any other information.

