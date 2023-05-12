Two teens charged, arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake

(WXYZ) — Two people have been charged in connection to the hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake that left a 13-year-old girl dead and five others injured.

RELATED: Teen killed, 5 others injured in Walled Lake hit-and-run crash

The driver of the car, a 15-year-old male from West Bloomfield, faces one count of first-degree fleeing from a police officer, two counts of second-degree fleeing from a police officer, and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The passenger, Gavin Anthony Kassab, 19, of Commerce Township, faces the same fleeing charges as the driver. The first-degree fleeing charge is the most serious of the offenses and carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The 15-year-old was arrested Friday, May 12, and is set to appear before Referee David Bilson at Oakland County Children’s Village for a preliminary hearing. The passenger, Gavin Kassab, was arraigned in court on Friday.

Because of the 15-year-old's age, his name will be withheld.

According to the Oakland Country Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old was driving a 2023 Jeep Gladiator without a license or permit when he disregarded a red traffic signal light at the intersection of North Pontiac Trail and East West Maple Road. A Walled Lake officer then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Jeep drove off at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, the passenger was using his cell phone to record the incident from outside of his window. They add that statements captured on the cell phone suggested that Kassab encouraged the juvenile to flee.

While fleeing, the driver disregarded a red traffic light at Decker Road leading to the crash between the Jeep and two other vehicles.

In one car was a 51-year-old woman from Commerce Township and her two daughters, ages 10 and 13. The 13-year-old girl was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The mother and her 10-year-old daughter were both seriously injured. They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Kassab is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 bond set by Magistrate Andra Richardson. His next court appearance will be May 24 for a probable cause conference. Should he post bond, he must wear a GPS tether and submit to alcohol and random drug testing with no contact with the victim’s family or any witnesses.

“This was a horrific and completely preventable tragedy and both individuals should be held fully accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I am proud of all the work our team did building this case, even including DNA evidence.”