Watch
News

Two teens hospitalized following head-on collision in Orion Twp., police say

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:19:14-05

(WXYZ) — Police say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following a head-on crash on Clarkston Road near Beach Drive in Orion.

His passenger, a 17-year-old from Orion Township, was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night when the 16-year-old drove his 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck into a 2013 Ford F-350 truck headed east on Clarkston Road.

Officers say the two vehicles collided head-on in a no-passing zone.

The driver of the Ford F-350, a 21-year-old Oxford Township man, was not injured.

Police say alcohol use by the driver of the Ranger is suspected. They say a blood sample was taken from him and the results of the analysis are pending.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the F350 driver police say.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website