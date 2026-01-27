Two water main breaks freeze over streets on Detroit's east side

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — As we battle these frigid below-zero wind chills, people living in Detroit neighborhoods are dealing with water main breaks, and it's turning city streets into frozen rivers.

We're monitoring two water main breaks that happened this morning: one on Laing, near Grayton, and the other on Dequindre, near East State Fair. The water has been pouring into the streets all morning, and in these frigid temperatures, it's causing problems for people living in the area and for drivers. On Laing, you can see trash cans and even cars frozen in place.

It comes amid a bitter cold snap, which we know is top of mind for so many across metro Detroit today. Right now, a cold weather advisory is in effect for the entirety of Southeast Michigan. That's because our wind chills are well below zero degrees, which has already closed over 100 schools.

We talked with a nurse stuck in a vehicle in the middle of Laing, with water coming up to her tires. She tells us she doesn't even live on this block, turned down on her lunch break at 2:30 a.m., and didn't see water or ice covering the street.

"I’m on lunch break. So I was coming, I was driving to this gas station, and it’s so dark on this block, I was coming to go around the block and ran into this," Brandy told us. "I'm just frustrated. Just frustrated. It’s late. I’m trying to get back to work, and I'm just a little frustrated.

Brandy was one of multiple vehicles surrounded by water. She was stuck for about 30 minutes when we talked to her, running her vehicle to stay warm. Thankfully, she’s back at work safe. She was stuck in her car for over an hour. Her vehicle and others have since been removed.

I’ve reached out to both Detroit Water and Sewerage and Great Lakes Water Authority for more information on the possible breaks, but haven’t heard back yet.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

