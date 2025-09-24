U-Haul rammed into side of building on Detroit's west side

A U-Haul rammed into the side of a building at 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning.

The owner of the business, a Metro by T-Mobile, says this happened just before 5 a.m. There's also a check-cashing business that shares the same building. The T-Mobile owner claims that the suspects were targeting an ATM inside the store.

There were two similar incidents to this earlier this month, with a U-Haul crashing into businesses in Ferndale and Detroit, just 20 minutes from each other. It is unclear if any of these incidents are related.

No one was injured in this incident, and no arrests have been made. A Detroit Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the truck was used to smash the front of the location, but they say it doesn't look like anything was taken.

DPD is investigating the incident.