U-M fans encouraged to donate blood in annual Blood Battle against OSU

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is going up against Ohio State University in a Blood Battle with the American Red Cross.

The 43rd annual Blood Battle between the two schools aims to bring in blood donations across both campuses.

Starting Wednesday, the University of Michigan's on-campus organization, Wolverines for Life, will encourage U-M fans to donate blood at any Red Cross site on the school's campus.

Those donations will count towards U-M's total pints donated during the battle.

University of Michigan kicks off 43rd annual Blood Battle against Ohio State University with the American Red Cross

“Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily in the U.S., and U-M Health needs 80-90 units daily to support transplants, trauma care, cancer treatments, and more,” Dr. Chris Sonnenday, the transplant center director at U-M Health. “Every generous blood donation is crucial to savings lives.”

People interested in donating can find locations and sign up for a donation appointment using the Red Cross Blood Battle website, bloodbattle.org.

The largest blood battle will be held on Sunday, Nov. 23 at The Big House where people can donate blood at the Jack Roth Stadium Club. The last day to contribute is Wednesday, Nov. 26, and the winning school will be presented with a trophy during the big game at the Big House on Nov. 29.

“Having blood products readily available can mean the difference between a loved one receiving critical medical care or having to wait,” said Erin Burns, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross in Michigan. “Blood donors play a vital role in helping to save lives.”