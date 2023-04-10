Watch Now
News

U-M graduate student enters week 3 of strikes

Nearly 2,200 University of Michigan graduate student instructors and staff assistants are currently not being paid by the university. This comes as the graduate student workers enter week three of a strike. Last week, a judge ruled that they do not need to return to the classroom just yet. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. The GEO union attorney and U of M attorney will be delivering their arguments to the judge.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 06:11:44-04

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Nearly 2,200 University of Michigan graduate student instructors and staff assistants are currently not being paid by the university.

This comes as the graduate student workers enter week three of a strike.

Last week, a judge ruled that the student workers do not need to return to the classroom just yet.

According to the judge, "irreparable harm has not been caused" by the union. The U-M attorney disagrees and says the strike has caused harm due to class cancellations which could have a domino effect like disrupting final exams or the delay of final grades. They say this can affect student employment post-graduation.

The graduate employees organization says they've proposed topics including a living wage, harassment protections, accessible funding for childcare, and affordable co-pays.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Washtenaw County Court.

The GEO union attorney and U of M attorney will be delivering their arguments to the judge.

The GEO will hold rallies throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website