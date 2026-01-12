U-M law grad and Syracuse President Kent Syverud named 16th President at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kent Syverud has been named the 16th President of the University of Michigan, the school's board of regents announced in a special meeting to elect him.

The regents unanimously voted to name him President in a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Syverud, a University of Michigan alum, has been working as chancellor and president at the University of Syracuse since 2013. In August of last year, he announced his intention to step down from his roles at Syracuse, effective in June 2026. He also currently serves as the chair of the Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors.

Syverud has previously worked as the dean of the law schools at Vanderbilt University (1997-2005) and Washington University (2005-2013).

After earning a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgetown, Syverud went to grad school at the University of Michigan, earning a Juris Doctor degree magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 1981, and a master's degree in economics from the University of Michigan two years later. After graduating law school, he clerked for U.S. District Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer and Sandra Day O'Connor, after she became the first woman named to the Supreme Court bench

